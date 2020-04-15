EARLY YEARS: Bricks-4-Kidz among local businesses working to keep kids engaged at home

Between class assignments and extra-curricular activities online, there's no excuse for kids to say they have nothing to do.

Typically, Bricks-4-Kidz in Roanoke would have lots of busy little hands building masterpieces.

"We'd be offering our Lego-based STEM enrichment classes, we'd be having birthday parties and camps, homeschool classes, field trips. We'd be out in local elementary schools doing enrichment classes.We'd be in preschool centers, daycare centers," says Shelly Whitaker, with Bricks-4-Kidz.

Since kids can't come to them, Bricks-4-Kidz and other organizations are having to re-design themselves to fit into a web-based model. Whitaker says classes are now online, with a new build each day.

She adds online activities are helpful for homeschooling, and keeps kids engaged during a time when they can't be together.

"We miss the kids. They miss us. And maybe, you know, give parents a 10- or 15-minute break, so they can get their Legos, pull up their videos and watch."

