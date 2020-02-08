Brief sunshine Sunday, then soggy weather next week

TONIGHT

Few more chances of light snow showers across higher elevations to the west through late this evening. Minimal snow accumulation is expected. Elsewhere, skies remain partly cloudy with lows falling into the upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY

Skies turn mainly sunny through the day with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

NEXT WEEK

A slow-moving front will move in Monday bringing increasing showers through the day with best rain chances by the evening. Rain will taper off Tuesday morning. The front will stall some leading to repeated rain chances through mid-week until another system pushes it out by Thursday. This other system will lead to more rain, which may be heavy at times and result in flooding issues.

Highs will remain above average this week in the 50s and 60s. Once the second front moves through we'll return to average to below average weather into the weekend.

