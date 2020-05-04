Bristol man arrested after trying to solicit sex from FBI agent he thought was teen girl

A Bristol man accused of messaging someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl has been arrested for child exploitation and child pornography.

The person he thought was a teenager was a online covert employee of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Jonathan Sexton, 34, was arrested at a home in Bristol and charged with sexual exploitation of children and activities relating to the distribution of child pornography.

The charges indicate that between February 28 and May 2, 2020, Sexton used the chat application KIK to correspond with who he believed to be the teen. During these chats, despite the “teen” being in the “clean area” of the KIK app, Sexton engaged the “teen” in conversations about masturbation, sex toys, sexual intercourse, and other topics. He also sent pictures of sex toys and videos of himself masturbating.

He routinely asked the “teen”, according to the charges, to send him nude pictures, and referenced the time when they could see each other and have sex. On multiple occasions, Sexton sent the “teen” pictures of young nude girls and having sex with young boys. He told the "teen" he had in the past had sex with the children seen in the pictures.

“At a time when our children are increasingly reliant on the Internet for distance learning and social interaction, parents need to be especially vigilant to protect them from online predators,” U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen said. “We will continue to work closely with our federal, state, and local partners to identify and arrest those who utilize social media to prey on minors.”

“Protecting children from all forms of exploitation, including that which occurs online, is one of law enforcement’s highest duties,” Special Agent in Charge David Archey said. “The FBI and its law enforcement partners will use all available tools to identify and arrest child predators, hold them accountable and protect our communities. We encourage parents, caregivers, guardians and teachers to remain vigilant to this threat and report suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately. We are grateful for the assistance of the USAO WDVA, the US Marshal’s Service and the Bristol PD for their assistance on this case.”

