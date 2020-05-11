Brown water in Roanoke due to hydrant flushing

If you experienced brown water over the weekend, you're not alone. Several people reported noticing a not-so-pretty color when they turned on their faucet.

We checked in with the Western Virginia Water Authority.

They tell us it was caused by flushing of fire hydrants, which are connected to the treated drinking water distribution system.

"The brown water is just sediments that have gotten stirred up in the water. So it's not a health issue, the pipes naturally oxidize and those sediments naturally settle to the bottom of the pipe, they just get stirred up when the flushing happens. So it's not a health concern but it doesn't look great," said Sarah Baumgardner, Director of Public Relations for Western Virginia Water Authority.

The easiest way to get rid of the brown water is to just turn you cold faucet on for 2-3 minutes.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

