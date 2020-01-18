Brush Mountain trail project receives over $20,000 in donations

A project to connect the Huckleberry Trail system to the Jefferson National Forest in Blacksburg received a huge donation from the community on Friday.

The New River Valley Bicycle Association presented a check for just over $20,000 to the New River Land Trust to continue work on it.

It’s a number that far exceeded the association’s $8,000 goal when they went out into the community to fundraise.

The project will add trails on Brush Mountain that are accessible to people of all abilities to help them enjoy the outdoors.

“It’s one thing to have a vision for creating something like this, a park with multi-use trails, but then to start to see the pieces fall into place and see all of the excitement and energy in the community is incredibly gratifying,” said John Eustis of the New River Land Trust.

The overall goal for the project is to fundraise $100,000 for the project.

Eustis said the project would add between 10 to 12 miles of trail on two properties, about 552 acres, on Brush Mountain they were recently able to acquire.

Currently, the Huckleberry Trail terminates at Heritage Park. As part of the project, the trail would be extended to the beginning of these trails that will ultimately connect to the Jefferson National Forest.

Other contributors to the $20,500 check presented on Fridaycame from Blacksburg Striders, Blue Ridge Off-Road Cyclists and Back Country Horsemen of America.

