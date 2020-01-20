Brutal wind chills early followed by a cold and sunny day

Brutal wind chills early. Some area feel like temperatures will drop into the negative single digits and teens. Bundle up as you head out early.

MONDAY - TUESDAY

The frigid weather will stick around through Tuesday keeping highs in the 30s and a few lower 40s. Some areas into the mountains may not warm above freezing until Wednesday. We'll also continue to see some mountain snow showers. High pressure will keep most of the rest of our weather dry and sunny through Wednesday.

REST OF THE WEEK

Beginning Wednesday, the air aloft will already begin to warm as the Arctic air recedes. Highs will return to the 40s with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will begin to increase Thursday ahead of our next system which will likely bring some rain back into the region as soon as Friday afternoon. Wintry weather looks unlikely with this system with rain the predominant form of precipitation through Saturday. Highs will remain in the 40s to low 50s during this period. Colder and breezier weather returns Sunday.

