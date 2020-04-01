Small business aid on horizon as VA wage increase awaits decision

"The package that we passed was more than twice the size of the economic stimulus that was passed in the aftermath of the fiscal collapse in 2008-2009," said Sen.Tim Kaine, D-Va.

With similar financial implications to more than a decade ago, Virginia businesses are shifting rapidly to adjust now to the impact of the coronavirus.

When President Trump signed the CARES Act into law, more than $300B in forgivable loans were included for small businesses.

State leaders believe the impact of those will be unrivaled.

"I know its a priority of the Treasury and a priority of those in Congress to get those loans out. I heard they're referred to as 'groans' the other day, and I said, what is a 'groan'? They said it's actually a loan, but it's gonna be a grant, so you really don't have to pay it back," said Barry DuVal, Virginia Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.

In Virginia, bills by a Democratic-controlled legislature have already been passed this year.

One of those acts, Senate Bill 7, is still on course to raise the minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $9.50 an hour next January, pending the Governor's signature.

DuVal believes that items such as that increase should be delayed as businesses try to recover from the pandemic.

"Our reason is not to debate the merits of those bills. They've been debated and they're law. Our reason is to help Virginia businesses have the best chance at bouncing back as possible," said DuVal.

In the meantime, small businesses who want to get help can receive aid starting Friday.

