Bubba's Ice Cream, located at 2626 N Main St. in Danville, announced Tuesday that they are temporarily closed due to exposure to the coronavirus.

The post made on the business's Facebook page, reads, "Due to an exposure to Covid 19 and for the safety of our employees and customers, Bubba's Ice Cream is temporarily closed. Everyone stay safe!"

Stay with WDBJ7 for developments.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.