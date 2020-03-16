Buena Vista City Schools launch meal program during school closure

Buena Vista City Public Schools will be offering a Summer Food Service Program to help feed students while schools are closed for the coronavirus.

Grab-and-Go meals will be provided to all children 18 and under without charge.

Breakfast and lunch will be given at Enderly Heights Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

An adult must be with the student to get the meals. If a family cannot make those arrangement, they can call their child’s school to make a meal delivery request.

The program will start Wednesay, March 18.

