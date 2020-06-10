Buena Vista Fire Department helps with filling pools

Some pool owners in Rockbridge County are getting a helping hand with their summer preparations

WDBJ7 photo

The Buena Vista Fire Department will use its tanker truck to fill pools for $75 each.

It's a fundraising tool for the volunteer service, along with their traditional chicken barbeques.

"We usually start late spring, along with the chicken, so we usually do both throughout the whole summer, early spring," Dalton Argenbright of the Buena Vista Fire Department said. "We make quite a bit of money from it. It's a lot cheaper to do it this way than to fill it with your own water."

It takes around two and a half hours to fill a pool, with a couple loads from the tanker.

