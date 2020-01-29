Buena Vista Superintendent announces retirement

Buena Vista City Schools are starting a search for a new superintendent.

The city's school system has been led by Dr. John Keeler for the past seven years. Keeler announced last week that he will retire at the end of the school year in June.

Although he says he will likely still have some involvement in education, he is leaving to spend more time with family.

"I been thinking about it for about a year," Keeler said. "I have, you know, I have two sons and I have two grandsons in the Prince Georges area, and I just miss them. And I've been doing this 34 years."

All of Buena Vista's schools received accreditation under Keeler's leadership.

