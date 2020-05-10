Buena Vista business owner reflects on the one year anniversary of the South River Market explosion

Exactly a year ago, the South River Market, a popular store and gas station in Buena Vista, exploded. That day on May 10th, four lives were lost--the store's owner, Roger Roberts, his son Kevin Roberts, and his granddaughter Samantha Lewis. A customer, Paul Ruley, also died.

Pete Smith owns M and P Market in downtown Buena Vista. He was good friends with Roger and was at the store just minutes before the explosion.

"t was a meeting place for the people and they can't get over it, they just can't get over it. He had such a personality that you wanted to be there. But, the business itself, the community, they're still devastated," Smith said.

He says the one year anniversary brings him right back to the tragedy.