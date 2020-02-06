Buena Vista city schools close because of illness

Another school system in the area has closed because of illness.

The parking lot was empty at Parry McCluer High School in Buena Vista as they closed all of Buena City City Schools because of student and staff illnesses.

While everyone is at home, they are taking advantage of the break to give everything a good cleaning with disinfectants.

"Yesterday we were up to 180 kids out. We had at one of our elementary schools, we had 40 percent of our staff out," Superintendent Dr. John Keeler, "So we felt like it was time to close."

Schools are expected to reopen on Monday.

