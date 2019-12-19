Buena Vista elementary school prepares food for Christmas break

A Buena Vista elementary school wants to make sure its students eat well over Christmas break.

The staff at Kling Elementary collected donations of food to help students who live in families with food insecurity.

"A lot of times we wonder if our students only get the meals that we provide them during the day, and we do have 100 percent of our students who are eligible for free and reduced lunches," said Kling Principal Lisa Clark. "So I thought it would be nice if we were able to provide some additional snacks for our students while they were away from school for the next several weeks."

Clark said she started thinking to raise a couple hundred dollars, but ended up receiving a thousand from local businesses and citizens.

