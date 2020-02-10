Buena Vista prepares for dog park

Out in a light rain, they had visions of sunny days to come, watching dogs at play.

“There’ll be actually two areas: one for smaller dogs and one for larger dogs,” said Mary Harvey-Halseth of the Dog Park Committee.

A dog park, technically in Buena Vista, but they hope it will serve the whole area.

“It’s really a great public-private partnership with the city,” explained Tom Roberts, Buena Vista's Director of Community and Economic Development.

Buena Vista had the land, and dog owners had the vision – and a non-profit.

“The dog park is a great idea," Roberts said. "We don’t have one in the area.”

“We’ll have fencing, water fountains, benches," said Harvey-Halseth. "It’s going to be a great place for people to congregate that have dogs, or don’t have dogs.”

However, filling this space with that doesn’t come cheap.

“Our goal is approximately $40,000 and I’d say we’re about a quarter of the way there,” she said.

But that doesn’t dim their vision.

"And it’s, it’s going to be a large area," said Harvey-Halseth. "It’s going to be beautiful.”

