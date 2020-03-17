Buena Vista students get homework

With schools out for two weeks, getting food to the students isn't the only concern.

Buena Vista City Schools are just one system that has prepared lesson plans and study materials for students while they are at home.

Students and parents were able to get the packets at their schools starting Tuesday. They even included a calendar to help the students pace themselves as they do the work.

“We’ve got them in all our schools picking up today," Superintendent Dr. John Keeler said as he watched a constant flow of students and parents coming to Parry McCluer High School. "And I just checked with the high school, and they’ve got about 178 have showed up, which is pretty good for the first day. Which is a little over fifty percent of the kids that go here.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.