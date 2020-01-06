Building supply store opening in New River Valley

A building supply store will be opened in the New River Valley this spring.

New River Valley Building Supply is expected to open in April at US Hwy 460 and Roanoke Road in Christiansburg. The Lester Group, for which this will be Virginia's fifth store, has begun an extensive renovation of what was a Moore’s Lumber store years ago.

“The Lester Group has been searching for communities to expand its building supply division,” said Jim O’Brien, CEO. “The growth in the New River Valley and our involvement in the local real estate market made the NRV a perfect choice for us.”

Based in Martinsville, The Lester Group was founded in 1896 and is privately held.

Lester operates building supply stores in Martinsville, Lynchburg, Fredericksburg and Manassas.

“We are a Virginia-based company with a 100-plus-year history of providing a high level of service at competitive prices,” said O’Brien. “Our stores are recognized for providing building materials for new houses, apartments and commercial buildings,” added O’Brien. “We also stock products for remodelers, homeowners and ‘do it yourselfers.’”

About 15 people will be hired to staff the store. The jobs wil include manager, sales, contractor coordinator, drivers and yard/warehouse specialists. Employment is anticipated to increase by approximately 10 in the second year.

“Our employees have gained a reputation for providing customers with the expertise and the right answers.”

The store will have a 6,000-square-foot showroom to display new construction and remodeling projects. It renovation will include new walls, lighting, heating/cooling, siding, paint, displays and racking and fixtures. Two new buildings will also be built to cover and protect inventory. There will be more than 41,000 square feet of warehouse and store buildings spread over five acres.

“Our store will stock almost all materials needed to build a house,” said O’Brien. Products will include lumber, plywood, engineered flooring, windows, doors, columns, decking, kitchen cabinets, molding, millwork, roofing, insulation, siding, tools and hardware. The store will also offer delivery, special orders, turnkey installation services for licensed contractors and blueprint takeoffs.

According to a news release, "The Lester Group prides itself in giving back to the communities it serves. For example, the Company owns the Lyric Theater in downtown Blacksburg and donates the use of it to a local foundation that operates it."

