Burks Hill Road slated to see changes pending costs

One entrance to the town of Bedford could see some adjustments.

Town council voted to reduce Burks Hill Road from four lanes to three, pending costs.

The town says the reduction would have a lane of travel in both directions, along with a center turn lane.

They would also install sidewalks, bicycle lanes, and a pedestrian island near the Liberty Lake Park intersection.

"We told the town manager to go ahead and proceed. It's down to the cost estimates, which I do not think will be that much," said Steve Rush, Bedford mayor.

The town also says they hope to cut down on speeding with the reduction.

Over the past year, the average speed there for a speeding ticket was 55 miles per hour.

