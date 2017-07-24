Advertisement

Bush Brothers and Company baked bean recall

By Web Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2017 at 10:58 AM EDT
Bush Brothers and Company is voluntarily recalling some of its baked bean products.

The recall affects certain 28-ounce cans of Bush's brown sugar hickory baked beans, country style baked beans, and original baked beans.

The recall began over the weekend due to potentially defective side seams on the cans. The company blamed the problem on a possible temporary quality issue from one of its can suppliers.

Bush Brothers says the problem has been corrected. No illnesses have been reported.

The company is working to remove the affected products from store and warehouse shelves, and asking customers to throw away any affected cans.

