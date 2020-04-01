Business owner holds on to faith amid coronavirus pandemic

Most people are spending more time at home, especially since Governor Ralph Northam issued an executive order. Most businesses are closed and that doesn’t leave many options for people when it comes to entertainment.

Tyler Boothe is the owner of Trinity Landscaping in Vinton. Boothe says he is still operating but he’s had to make some adjustments to how he does business. "Customers can still get their grass mowed and their lawn taken care of without having to come out and talk with us. We utilize Facetime and customers can send pictures or videos before we come out."

The spread of COVID-19 has slowed some of his business down. For instance, some of the regular customers who have lost their jobs or just aren’t sure what their finances will look like in the future.

Boothe says he’s had to cut back on hours for some employees and he has had to make cuts. "The scariest part for us is just making sure I can keep enough work to keep my guys going and making sure I have a company on the other side of this”, explained Boothe.

Trinity Landscaping has kept customers informed of their "no contact" options through Facebook. Boothe has also offered payment plans while some customers are facing financial troubles.

As things continue to change day to day, Boothe says he'll keep digging, spreading, and planting his faith. "Through all the uncertainty, there's a lot of fear going around. Nobody really knows what they're going to be doing for work, everybody's rushing to stores. For us, just kind of having that faith that God's going to take care of it and that He's got a plan through the whole process.”