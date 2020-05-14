Businesses say they'll feel the effects of FloydFest cancellation

In July, when the wind is right, you can hear the bands jamming out at Floydfest from Gibby Waitzkin’s backyard.

"It’s a pretty nice setting up here on the Blue Ridge," said Waitzkin.

Most summers, Gibby, and her husband, Buz, aren't the only ones listening in. The two rent out a loft and a cottage on their property, and every year, FloydFest is peak rental season.

"We’re packed. People come in earl; they stay late," she said.

But not this year. FloydFest’s cancellation means the Waitzkins will miss out on hundreds of dollars in rental income.

They’re not alone. While officials in Floyd say they can’t put a dollar value on what FloydFest brings to town, they say almost every business feels its impact. This year, almost every business will feel its loss.

"We knew it wasn’t going to be able to go forward, but somewhere in the back of your mind you’re hoping things might change," said Anga Miller, owner of Floyd’s DogTown Roadhouse.

During Floydfest, her crew picks up and moves to the festival grounds, setting up a new restaurant on site.

"We probably make close to 3,000 pizzas," she said.

And Miller says the impact of losing the festival goes beyond money.

"It's also kind of that energy that we all have. Everyone wants to go to FloydFest, be part of FloydFest. It’s a real community event," she said.

"It was tough to make the call, but it’s the smartest and safest decision for all," said FloydFest COO Sam Calhoun.

Calhoun says organizers are now focused on next year. People who were planning on attending this year can roll their tickets over, and Calhoun says the goal is to come back to a bigger and better Floydfest than ever.

"Now we can prepare for the most epic family reunion ever in 2021," he said.

