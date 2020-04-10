Businesses step up to help students with schoolwork

Access to a good internet speed can be hard to come by in our more rural hometowns.

Grayson County spans over 400 square miles, which makes it hard for everyone to access the internet. But businesses like Eagleview Events Center here are stepping up to help students get their work done for the rest of the semester.

“We had the space, we decided let’s convert it because there could be no events at that point,” said owner Chris Butler.

Butler said he knew there wasn’t a lot of places for kids to go so he wanted to offer up his bandwidth.

“There are some people in this county that are truly working off of what I would call dialup speed,” Butler said. “This takes more bandwidth than we think it’s going to take if we’re going to do Zoom classrooms.”

Grayson County Public Schools Superintendent Kelly Wilmore said as soon as the governor closed schools, they put their heads together to come up with these access points, making it so no student had to drive more than 10 minutes for good service.

“We had to find an alternate for them to be able to get internet service promptly, at least two to three days a week so they could get their assignments in,” Wilmore said. “We have a lot of rural and remote places, and to have the fire departments and the churches and the banks step up has really been a tremendous uplift for us because I don’t know what we would have done if we didn’t have that.”

You can learn more about the WiFi access points here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ra57wEkweh58AIFA4pGCnAJRaBcbJbgZ/view.

Butler said it has been refreshing to see not only how hard the teachers in the district are working to accommodate students, but also the businesses providing free WiFi.

“At a time when it could have truly brought the worse in someone out, it has been phenomenal to see the best of people come out,” Butler said.

