Busy season continues for Goodwill Industries of the Valleys

Before and after the Christmas holiday is a busy time for Goodwill Industries of the Valleys.

Shoppers returned to Goodwill stores in the region on Thursday morning,

And the end of the year typically brings more donations.

"Right now is one of the busiest times of year for us, because we've got so many people who are clearing out to make room for what they got for Christmas," said Goodwill spokesperson Kelly Sandridge, "but they're also trying to get that last-minute tax deduction at the end of the year, so we see lots of donors coming in."

Goodwill now operates 40 retail stores in central, southside and southwest Virginia.

And this year, the non-profit organization helped more than 45,000 people who face barriers to employment in our region.