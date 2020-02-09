Buttigieg on defense as rivals aim to blunt his momentum

Pete Buttigieg has spent Sunday on defense as his Democratic presidential rivals attacked him on everything from his struggle to connect with black voters to accepting campaign contributions from large donors.

The wave of criticism is part of an effort to blunt any momentum heading into Tuesday's New Hampshire primary. Bernie Sanders blasted Buttigieg for taking contributions from the very wealthy, suggesting he won't stand up to “Wall Street tycoons” or “the corporate elite.”

Elizabeth Warren voiced similar criticism, telling ABC's “This Week" that “the coalition of billionaires is not exactly what's going carry us over the top."