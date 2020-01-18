Buttigieg says Oval Office needs wartime veteran

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg says the Oval Office requires the perspective of a commander in chief who has served in the military in wartime.

During an interview in Iowa Saturday, Buttigieg says his service gives him a special understanding of deployed men and women. He says it sets him apart from not only his top tier rivals, but President Donald Trump.

He says, “That perspective is needed especially when we’ve got a president who thinks that strength is the same as the chest-thumping of the loudmouth guy at the end of the bar."