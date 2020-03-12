CAA game official tests positive for COVID-19 after working championship game

A Colonial Athletic Association game official has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The game official recently worked the 2020 CAA Men's Basketball Championship.

According to a press release from the CAA, the official did not show any symptoms of the virus until 72 hours after the game he worked.

The conference has made the involved institutions and tournament personnel aware of the situation so they can take precautionary measures.

