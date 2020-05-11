CBIZ Small Business Index tracks sharp decline in hiring

A company that tracks small business employment says the month of April showed a "staggering" decline. And while a recovery will come in western Virginia and across the country, it could take a while.

"It spanned every industry. It spanned every geography. They were all down. And in a historic fashion," said Phil Noftsinger, describing the April results of the CBIZ Small Business Index.

Noftsinger is Executive Vice President of CBIZ, a that company provides accounting, benefits, insurance and payroll services to businesses across the country. And it employs about 150 people here in the Roanoke Valley.

The CBIZ Small Business Index tracks more than 3000 companies with 300 or fewer employees.

The April report showed a decline in small business hiring of more than 9 percent.

"The April report shows a dramatic shift, matter of fact it's the largest decline in small business hiring since we started the metric and that includes the great financial crisis," Noftsinger said.

Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Joyce Waugh said the CBIZ report aligns with state statistics indicating a steep increase in temporary layoffs.

"I think it does speak to the severity of the situation," Waugh said, "and for most people the uncertainty of what lies ahead."

"We will see a recovery," Noftsinger said. "There will be some form of bounce, but i don't think we're in a position to say this is clearly a V-shaped recovery that's going to come back to where it was when we shut this thing down.. It's probably going to be a quick rise, and then a slower pull as we move through the remainder of the year and into 2021."