CBS: Alleged supremacists arrested on federal gun charges may have been headed to Richmond

CBS News is reporting the FBI in Baltimore has arrested three suspected white supremacists on firearms charges.

According to CBS information from the Justice Department, Brian Lemley, Jr., and William Garfield Bilbrough IV, are allegedly members of "The Base," a racist extremist group, and are charged with transporting and harboring aliens. Lemley has also been charged with transporting a machine gun and other firearms charges. Patrik Jordan Matthews, a Canadian national, also faces firearms charges.

CBS reports the men were arrested near Baltimore and were believed to be heading toward Richmond, where a gun rights rally is scheduled for Monday, January 20, in advance of pending gun control legislation in the General Assembly.

CBS cites an affidavit indicating Lemley and Mathews used firearms parts to make a functioning assault rifle, and allegedly tried to make a hallucinogenic drug.

They were allegedly carrying firearms when they were arrested.

Wednesday, Governor Ralph Northam declared a temporary state of emergency banning all weapons from Capitol Square ahead of the rally. He cited credible threats of violence surrounding the event, along with "white nationalist rhetoric and plans by out-of-state militia groups to attend."

