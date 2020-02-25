WATCH LIVE: CBS hosts Democratic Debate in S.C.

Seven Democratic candidates for president have qualified for Tuesday's debate in Charleston, South Carolina, to be hosted by CBS News. It's the last opportunity candidates will have to make their pitch on a national stage before Saturday's critical South Carolina primary — and the last one before voters in 16 states and territories go to the polls on Super Tuesday, March 3.

Democratic rivals to Bernie Sanders are preparing to try to knock him off his front-runner perch in a debate before a critical South Carolina primary that could dramatically reshape the race.

The Vermont senator is facing an unprecedented assault from his Democratic rivals as the party's turbulent nomination fight threatens to explode on the debate stage Tuesday night.

No fewer than three Sanders rivals unleashed paid attack ads against him. And several outside groups traditionally aligned with Democrats worked to undermine Sanders' standing with key constituencies.

The infighting came just hours before seven candidates were set to meet for the party's 10th and perhaps most consequential debate of the 2020 primary season.