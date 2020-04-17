CDL licenses testing to be offered outside DMV

A new federal waiver is making it easier to get licenses into the hands of future truck drivers.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is allowing people to take their commercial driver’s license test outside the DMV.

This change will allow company’s like CDS Tractor Trailer Training in Roanoke to test people on site and help get drivers behind the wheel and transporting essential goods a little faster.

“So it skips that final step in having to wait for the DMV because there is a huge back log on time on getting to actually take your skills test, and I imagine that’s only going to get worse after this shutdown,” CDS School Director Crystal Kennedy said.

Kennedy said they have been working toward getting this type of waiver even before the pandemic. She said this will help the transportation industry in the long term.

