CFRBA distributes first COVID grants

We told you last month about a new fund established by the Community Foundation for Rockbridge, Bath and Alleghany to help in the COVID crisis.

They began distributions from the fund last week, helping the YMCA with essential child care, outreach programs, medicine and grocery delivery, animal welfare through the SPCA and others.

The fund is intended to fill the gaps where government and other programs don't cover the needs of non-profits.

"We were really humbled by the fact that many of the agencies said, you know, we could use the help but someone else could use it more than us, and passed on the opportunity to take some of the funds," said Lori Turner, CFRBA's Executive Director. "And that was really heartening for us, but we were able to help those that really did need it."

The COVID-19 fund has released 85-thousand dollars. Their goal is to be able to distribute one-hundred thousand.

