CHIP helps those in need during 7 Weeks to Takeout Hunger

The business model at Child Health Investment Partnership (CHIP) in Roanoke has changed over the past few weeks. They've gone from routine home visits and transports to fighting hunger in Roanoke.

CHIP is one of the local non-profits taking part in 7 Weeks to Takeout Hunger. Every Friday, non-profits purchase meals from local businesses and give them to families in need.

"We need donations that are not restricted in any way because every child, every family, deserves to eat,” said Robin Haldiman, the CEO at CHIP.

During week one, CHIP and other non-profits handed out more than 1,000 meals prepared by local businesses to those in need. During week two, they're hoping to top 1,500 meals.

So far, more than $45,000 has been raised through community support. Organizers are hoping to reach $100,000 to continue the mission.

Kasi Poff went to CHIP to pick up meals for her family. She, like millions of Americans, is struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It means a lot to be able to have that food, that resource and the help to give her (my daughter) something to eat,” Poff said.

Each week, WDBJ7 will be highlighting a local non-profit participating in the effort. They ask anyone who can to donate to the mission.