COVID-19 cases top 34,000 in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 34,137 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Thursday morning. That's up from 32,908 reported Wednesday.

VDH is reporting 1,709 of the cases as "probable."

There are 1,099 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth as of Thursday, up from 1,074 Wednesday, and 4,093 people have been hospitalized. 241,957 total tests have been conducted. VDH has not been reporting numbers of people who have recovered, saying that information is not gathered by individual health agencies across the state.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

