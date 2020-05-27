COVID-19 confirmed at Blacksburg retirement community

Two rehab patients at a retirement community in Blacksburg have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the facility.

The patients live at Warm Hearth Village, and are showing no signs or symptoms of the virus, said a spokesperson for the communuity. They have been isolated at the community's Kroontje Health Care Center.

Both tested negative before being admitted to the rehab facility, but when tests were done after admission, positive results were delivered by the Virginia Department of Health. Results are awaited from follow-up tests.

Management from the community is working to identify and notify anyone who may be at risk. Widespread baseline testing of residents and staff at the Kroontje Health Care Center is underway, under the direction of VDH.

“The Warm Hearth Board of Directors and I commend our employees, residents and families for their patience and diligence in keeping the virus at bay," said President and CEO Ferne Moschella. "We have been successfully proactive in protecting our Village from COVID-19 to this point. We have worked to educate ourselves through national, state and local resources and to share our knowledge helping residents and staff understand the threat and its potential impact on our community. This proactive approach and diligent management of this risk on behalf of our stakeholders will help us minimize the impact on our community to the extent possible.”

