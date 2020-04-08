COVID-19 death toll at Henrico long-term care facility rises again

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -- One additional resident at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico has died due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 33 as of Wednesday afternoon.

There are currently 90 in-house or hospitalized Canterbury residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, the center says. They are being treated at the hospital or on-site, per guidance from the Henrico County Health Department.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases as of Tuesday:


  • Many of the positive residents are asymptomatic carriers who show no signs of being ill

  • At least 49 residents are experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms that range from mild to severe

  • 35 Canterbury residents have tested negative for COVID-19

  • 25 staff members have tested positive and some are still awaiting test results

The one additional death confirmed on April 8 brings the total at the facility to 33.

Canterbury Health and The Henrico Health Department says families were notified of the test results.

“In a long-term care facility, you’re in a unique circumstance where there’s high touch and a lot of going from one patient to another with a high volume of healthcare workers,” said Richmond and Henrico Health Director Dr. Danny Avula

