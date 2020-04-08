COVID-19 patients at Mecklenburg nursing home transferred to South Boston

Several residents from Sentara Meadowview Terrace in Clarksville, Va. were transferred to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital in South Boston after testing positive for COVID-19.

Those patients are in an isolation unit in the hospital.

According to a release from Sentara, all residents and staff members at the Meadowview facility were tested for COVID-19. Those test results are not in yet, but were sent to a Sentara hospital in Norfolk.

Sentara expects these results to be available by Thursday, April 9.

WDBJ7 will continue to follow this development. Stay with us on-air and online for updates.

