COVID-19 seeing community spread in Franklin County

Franklin County is now being called a place where the transmission of COVID-19 is a "sustained community transmission." That means there are more than five cases, not including family members, in the community. That's according to the Virginia Department of Health.

As of Friday, according to VDH, there are about ten confirmed cases in Franklin County, making it one of the higher reporting numbers in southwest Virginia.

The county is urging people living there to follow social distancing guidance and comply with Virginia’s stay-at-home order.

Residents are urged to practice healthy disease prevention practices including:

• Washing hands often with soap (preferably 20 or more second duration)

• Avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick

• Staying home if you are sick

• Social Distancing

• Avoiding Groups over 10 Persons at this time

• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces

