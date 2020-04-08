COVID-19 testing site opens at Martinsville Speedway

What is typically Martinsville and Henry County's biggest symbol for fun and entertainment, the Martinsville Speedway has now became a battleground in the fight against COVID-19 as a testing site.

"If you are not testing you are not finding, so as we begin testing I suspect we will find more cases." said West Piedmont District VDH officer Kerry Gateley.

When the first case of the coronavirus in Henry County was reported March 30, the Harvest Foundation announced it would provide $300,000 in funding to open the site.

"Bringing everybody to one site to test after a prescreen was what our medical professional thought would be best in this situation." said Allison Rothrock, Harvest Foundation President.

Equipped with 200 testing kits, the site will offer drive-thru testing for Martinsville, Henry County, and Patrick County residents with a doctor's recommendation.

VDH says having a space like the speedway is logistically an ideal testing site.

"Look at it, it's close to 220, everyone knows where it is and you can't miss it. It's open air, we can social distance, we can flow traffic in and out." said Nancy Bell, Public Information Officer with West Piedmont VDH.

12 to 15 volunteers will be onsite daily giving the nose swab test. Most of them are nurses and EMTs.

"I felt like as a nurse I felt like I needed to do more and I wanted to help so this opportunity came up and I jumped on it," said volunteer Valerie Nowlin.

Patients can expect their tests back within 3 to 5 days thanks to more labs receiving approval to test.

As testing improves, officials are still suggesting that people assume there are more cases than positive results.

"It's a safe bet to say if we are reporting 4 cases in this area, there could be easily twice that or three times that." said Gateley.

