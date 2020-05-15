Covington retailers prepare to reopen

Athena Mason, of the Cultivate Craft Bar, can't wait for Monday. “It’s amazing the feeling of unlocking that door," she said. "It’s just that, like, I can breathe.”

That door still holds a "closed by COVID" sign.

“It was difficult and we have been closed for a while now," Mason said. "But we’re really excited to be open again.”

The craft shop has only been around a year.

“Everyone says your first year’s hard, but this is a little extreme, guys.,” Mason joked.

But now they think the struggle has only made the business stronger.

“It’s made us take a step back and reflect on our business, where if you’re open you’re really focused on the day to day," she said. "This is a good time – it was a good time, finally through it, somewhat – to really look back and see how we can really change and we can better fit our market.”

A little way up Main Street, KimsFab5 is younger yet.

“April the first was my opening day,” said owner Kim Anderson.

That’s when she moved her Facebook-based jewelry business to a physical store.

“I have two years in the making getting into this store, and I just forge on and take every day as it is," Anderson said. "And that’s all we can do.”

Because even in the best of times, opening a new business can be an act of faith.

“If you let fear take control of you, you can’t move forward," Anderson said. "And I’m just an optimistic person.”

Mason said, “We’re hoping to bring a little bit of happiness to somebody, and if that’s the case, then our job is done.”

