CVS adds new security measure in Virginia, other states

CVS pharmacy stores across Virginia are adding a new security measure in an effort to make sure prescriptions are safe.

Time-delay safes are now being used to store certain drugs - like Oxycodone - in more than 4,000 CVS pharmacies in 13 states.

The time delay makes it so that pharmacists cannot access the drugs quickly, which also stops criminals from swiping items and making a quick getaway.

Every region has certain CVS stores that have designated drop-off spots for any expired medications you want to properly dispose of. To find the contact information for a store in your area and find out if they are a drop-off location, click here.

Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.

