CVS announces new COVID-19 test sites across Virginia

CVS Health is expanding its COVID-19 testing program with 37 new test sites at some CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Virginia.

The openings occur Friday, June 12, and are added to the 39 locations previously opened by CVS Health across the commonwealth.

A list of the expanded set of testing locations in Virginia can be seen on the PDF attached to this story. Click here for a complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites.

The new sites will utilize self-swab tests, which will be available to people who meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.

Patients must register in advance online here beginning Friday, June 12 to schedule an appointment.

There are no out-of-pocket costs for these tests for insured or uninsured patients.

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot at a few stores, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions.

CVS pharmacy employees will watch the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in about three days, according to CVS.

