CVS to open new COVID-19 test sites in Virginia on Friday

CVS is opening 39 new COVID-19 test sites in Virginia on Friday. Three are in our part of the state.

Patients must register online, to make an appointment at a pharmacy drive-thru window.

They will use self-swab test kits in their cars. No testing will be conducted inside the retail locations.

Chris Cretella is a Region Director with CVS.

"The goal of it is really three-fold," Cretella told WDBJ7 in an interview. "It's to protect obviously the patient who is there, who is not feeling well, to get their test. It's there to protect our colleagues and employees who are helping them and coaching them through that process, but then it is to protect our everyday business, and let the communities know we're not allowing these samples into our stores."

The testing locations in our region open Friday at pharmacies in Lynchburg, Radford and Roanoke County.

For more information, click on the following link:

CVS COVID-19 TESTING