CVS waiving charges for delivery of prescriptions to offset coronavirus

CVS Health is working to address the coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak.

“Being committed to the welfare of those we serve means being responsive to evolving needs and acting swiftly. This is particularly true in times of uncertainty,” said Troyen Brennan, M.D., M.P.H., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, CVS Health. “The latest steps we’re taking will help ensure patients of all ages have every option available to them when it comes to filling prescriptions.”

CVS Pharmacy is now waiving charges for home delivery of prescription medications. With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encouraging people at higher risk for COVID-19 complications to stay at home as much as possible, the company says, "this is a convenient option to avoid coming to the pharmacy for refills or new prescriptions."

After a recent announcement that COVID-19 diagnostic testing and all telemedicine visits are available with no co-pay, Aetna, a CVS Health company, is now offering 90-day maintenance medication prescriptions for insured and Medicare members, and is working with state governments to make the same option available to Medicaid members where allowable. Self-funded plan sponsors will also have the ability to offer this option. In addition, Aetna will waive early refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance medications for all members with pharmacy benefits administered through CVS Caremark.

The company says Caremark is working with clients to waive early refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance medications. Most Caremark clients already offer a 90-day benefit for maintenance medications and the option of home delivery from CVS Caremark Mail Service Pharmacy with no delivery cost.

“When you’re in a position to increase convenience and help provide some peace of mind, you act. As long as COVID-19 continues to be a threat, we’ll maintain a relentless focus on how best to serve our patients, members and customers,” Brennan said.

Through its COVID-19 resource center, CVS Health says it is providing information on precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

