Calfee Training School receives $30,000 grant

The Calfee Training School has just received a grant to help revitalize the old building.

This comes as momentum continues to resurrect history, especially that of the African American community in Pulaski.

The project was awarded $30,000 to start the process of hiring an architect and putting together a business plan to put life back into the center.

“This $30,000 launches us. We’ve done what we can do here as far as manual labor. Now we gotta get the skilled work in here,” said Pastor Gary Hash of the board.

The board is hopeful this grant will help them jumpstart the process for even more money to restore the space.

This funding comes as part of a Community Development Block Grant from the Department of Housing.

The board can always receive donations given to the town in a check marked for the Calfee Project.

