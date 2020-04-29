Calif. parents receive stimulus check for son who died nearly 2 years ago

The parents of a California man who died in 2018 received a letter saying he received a coronavirus-related stimulus check. Taxpayer advocates say this is likely a nationwide issue.

Tim Fenkell and his wife are still mourning the loss of their son Benjamin Fenkell, a state parks interpreter who died in 2018. (Source: KCRA/Hearst/Fenkell Family/CNN)

Tim Fenkell is still mourning the loss of his son Benjamin Fenkell, a state parks interpreter who died in 2018, but on Monday, he received a letter on White House stationary, signed by President Donald Trump and addressed to his son.

"He is receiving an economic impact payment of $1,200 by direct deposit. My son died on October 21, 2018," Fenkell said.

The letter is a response to the coronavirus pandemic with the goal of helping families in need, but for the Fenkells, it ripped open an old wound.

"My wife was crying, and it's hard to talk about it," Fenkell said.

Fenkell says his son’s bank account was deactivated long ago, so he wonders where the money went. He also wonders how this mistake happened.

"How many other people deceased checks are going out there, holding up money that could go to people that really need it?" he said.

The Fenkells are not alone. Kathleen McCade says her mother, who died 11 months ago, received the same letter from the White House, announcing a $1,200 direct deposit.

Jon Coupal, president of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, says this is likely a widespread problem and not just in California, but across the nation.

“My concern is that we're going to see fraud, and we're going to see a lot of people take advantage of the situation," he said.

Taxpayer advocates like Coupal warn that if a dead relative receives a direct deposit from the federal government, don’t spend it. Taking the money would get you in trouble with the Internal Revenue Service, and the government will likely make you pay it back with penalties.

For taxpayers who want to know how to return the money sent to a dead family member, the IRS is advising people to hold on to the money for now and wait for future instructions on the website.

The government used 2018 or 2019 tax returns to determine who should get the stimulus funds. In a news release, the IRS says it has issued 88.1 million payments nationwide, amounting to nearly $158 billion.

