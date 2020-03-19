California governor issues statewide order for people to stay at home amid virus outbreak.

California governor's has issued a statewide order for people to stay at home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Everyone in the state is required to stay home except to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care, or go to an essential job.

If anyone is to go out, they must keep at least 6 feet of distance.

This goes into effect on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The order is in place until further notice.

Essential services will remain open such as:

•Gas stations

•Pharmacies

•Food: Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience •stores, take-out and delivery restaurants

•Banks

•Laundromats/laundry services

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

