California governor issues statewide order for people to stay at home amid virus outbreak.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California governor's has issued a statewide order for people to stay at home during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Everyone in the state is required to stay home except to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care, or go to an essential job.
If anyone is to go out, they must keep at least 6 feet of distance.
This goes into effect on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The order is in place until further notice.
Essential services will remain open such as:
•Gas stations
•Pharmacies
•Food: Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience •stores, take-out and delivery restaurants
•Banks
•Laundromats/laundry services
