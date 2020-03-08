California public venues, schools close to stop virus spread

A cruise ship hit by the new coronavirus and headed to the port of Oakland, California, will remain in international waters for at least another day as officials work on plans to transport passengers to facilities around the country. Meanwhile, local officials began ordering the closure of schools and public spaces to try and stop the spread of the virus.

The largest school district in Northern California has canceled classes for a week after it was discovered that a family in the district had been exposed to COVID-19. The Elk Grove School District, which is near Sacramento, has nearly 64,000 students.