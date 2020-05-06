Calling 9-1-1 in Pulaski Co. looks a little different during COVID-19

When you call 9-1-1 for help in Pulaski County now, that phone conversation sounds a bit different in an effort to protect everyone when first responders come to help.

“It feels like an eternity while you’re waiting for help, but in reality it’s cutting down on the time that it takes to get the help to actually help them,” said Capt. Nathaniel Davis of Pulaski County Public Safety-EMS.

The Pulaski County Joint 9-1-1 Communications Center takes your call, and once they find out where your emergency is, they now ask you screening questions to keep everyone safe at the scene.

“By asking screening questions, our responders are able to better anticipate what level of personal protective equipment is needed,” Davis said.

9-1-1 Communications Executive Director Christopher Akers said in a statement to WDBJ7:

The 9-1-1 Center worked with County EMS Administrators to construct and implement caller screening questions to assist with identifying callers who have symptoms that may be consistent with COVID-19 and what steps the caller can take prior to first responders arriving to ensure the responders safety. In addition, the first responders are advised of the caller screening prior to their arrival so they can take the appropriate steps necessary to ensure their health and safety.

Davis said all county employees are required to wear at least a cloth mask, but at a minimum, first responders now wear a surgical mask and eye protection when they arrive, then they give the patient a surgical mask.

“By wearing one for me, it protects you,” he said. “By you wearing one it protects me.”

The dispatch center makes its decision based on CDC guidelines. If a patient or situation is more at risk, first responders up their gear to protect everyone.

“It allows us to choose the appropriate level before we get there so there’s no delay in our ability to provide the standard care that our public expects and demands,” Davis said. “The questions don’t change the fact that you’re going to get help. If you call 9-1-1 we’re coming, we’re going to assist you.”

