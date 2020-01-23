WATCH: Campbell County investigators looking into two same-time break-ins

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office along with the Brookneal Police Department are investigating two incidents of breaking and entering that happened at 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

Surveillance image courtesy Campbell County Sheriff's Office

The incidents happened at the Jiffy Food Store and Express Lane, which are both on Lusardi Drive in Brookneal.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on the incidents to contact them at 434-332-9574 or enter a tip online here.

