Campaign pitch: Trump goes to bat for Rose in Hall of Fame

President Donald Trump wants Cooperstown to open its doors for Pete Rose. Trump tweeted Saturday that baseball's career hits leader should be in the Hall of Fame.

On Wednesday, Rose again asked Major League Baseball to end his lifetime ban for betting on the Cincinnati Reds while playing for and managing them. Trump said “it's time" that Rose enters the Hall.

Rose agreed to the lifetime ban in August 1989 after an investigation for MLB by lawyer John Dowd found the perennial All-Star placed numerous bets on the Reds to win from 1985-87. Dowd is one of Trump's former lawyers.