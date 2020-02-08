Campaign pitch: Trump goes to bat for Rose in Hall of Fame

FILE - In this June 17, 2017, file photo, former Cincinnati Reds player Pete Rose attends a news conference during his statue dedication ceremonies before a baseball game between the Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Cincinnati. Rose once again asked Major League Baseball to end his lifetime ban, saying the penalty is unfair compared with discipline for steroids use and electronic sign stealing. Rose's lawyers submitted the application Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, who in December 2015 denied the previous request by the career hits leader. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Updated: Sat 9:13 PM, Feb 08, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump wants Cooperstown to open its doors for Pete Rose. Trump tweeted Saturday that baseball's career hits leader should be in the Hall of Fame.

On Wednesday, Rose again asked Major League Baseball to end his lifetime ban for betting on the Cincinnati Reds while playing for and managing them. Trump said “it's time" that Rose enters the Hall.

Rose agreed to the lifetime ban in August 1989 after an investigation for MLB by lawyer John Dowd found the perennial All-Star placed numerous bets on the Reds to win from 1985-87. Dowd is one of Trump's former lawyers.

 